2021 McLaren 620R Bids Farewell to the Sports Series Line of Supercars

After the three-seater, BMW-engined F1 hypercar from the 1990s, McLaren got back to making road-going cars in 2011 with the 12C line, then known as the MP4-12C. Four years after it, the Woking-based outfit struck gold with the Sports Series family of entry-level supercars.
More than 8,500 examples have been sold across the world since 2015, ranging from the 540C to the limited-edition 600LT and the even rarer 620R. The final units of the 620R were built in December 2020 according to McLaren Automotive, marking the end of an era for the British manufacturer.
Only 225 copies were produced in total, all of them with 612 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm) on tap from a 3.8-liter V8 featuring a couple of boosty snails. Inspired by the 570S GT4 racing car, the 620R is billed as “the first vehicle in the segment to offer true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package” thanks to shared chassis and aero componentry.
Doug DeMuro believes the ultimate expression of the Sports Series “feels relatively tame” compared to the 765LT, which brings us to the R Pack by McLaren Special Operations. Not available for U.S. customers, this upgrade consists of a titanium exhaust system, carbon fiber to your heart’s content, a gloss-finished roof scoop, fender louvers, and a track telemetry system.
Capable of developing approximately 185 kilograms (408 pounds) of downforce at 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour), the 620R features a wider track and lowered suspension compared to the 570S on which it’s based. Other highlights include the two-day adjustable dampers, center-locking wheels, and the carbon-fiber buckets with minimal padding.
Going forward, the GT has been relegated as McLaren’s entry-level supercar while the indirect successor of the Sports Series comes in the guise of the Artura. The newcomer features a brand-new vehicle architecture, six cylinders, and plug-in hybrid assistance that offers up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) of zero-emissions range and a grand total of 671 horsepower.
