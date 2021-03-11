Shmee Races His Mustang GT500 Against John Hennessey's 765LT, Gets Massacred

Canoo Introduces All-Electric Pickup Truck, Ready for Both Work and Play

Another answer, however, would be in the rearview mirror of John Hennessey's McLaren 765LT. And barely visible, we might add, as the British supercar had no problem dispatching the most powerful car Ford has ever made—a result everyone in their right mind expected the moment the 765LT's name was mentioned. After all, the Macca is the quickest production car over the quarter-mile distance at the moment, so there was never any real doubt.So, why watch the clip, then? Well, we don't think you need any excuses to see any of these two in action, even if the outcome is a foregone conclusion. We are talking about one of the best modern American muscle cars and definitely the best British supercar (depending on intended use because the McLaren Senna would make a better choice for circuit racing).They make very similar amounts of power—755 hp (765 PS) for the Brit and 750 hp (760 PS) for the Yank—and they both use V8 engines. However, the similarities end here because everything else about these two is worlds apart.Displacement-wise, the McLaren is at a clear disadvantage with its four liters compared to the 5.2 liters of the Mustang, and they even use different means of forcefully shoving air into the cylinders. The former goes for turbochargers while the latter opts for a massive supercharger.These numbers offer only half the story, at best. You also need to consider the shape of the cars, which is closely tied to how easily they slip through the air, their weight (a 1,100 lbs/500 kg advantage for the 765LT ), and their transmission (how quick the shifts are and the nature of the gearing). As always, tires will play an important role as well.These are two of the greatest machines you can buy right now, no doubt about it, but that's not the main reason why you should watch this race. The actual treat is the second race, where the Shelby GT500 gets a rolling head start with the 765LT only setting off as its opponent passes by doing God-knows-what speed. If you thought the first race revealed the gap between these two, wait until you see the second.