Doug DeMuro Reviews the 2021 Koenigsegg Gemera "Family Hypercar" With 1,700 HP

When Christian von Koenigsegg founded the company of his namesake, little did he know that one day Koenigsegg will make a family-oriented hypercar. Only 300 units of the Gemera will ever be produced, and Doug DeMuro had the opportunity to check out a pre-production prototype up close. Even though there’s no driving involved, the 30-minute review is worth watching from start to finish without skipping one second.
First of all, let’s talk about the engine of this four-seater hypercar. Tiny Friendly Giant is how the Swedish manufacturer calls it because it’s a three-cylinder mill with 2.0 liters of displacement. Camless technology, a couple of turbochargers, a trio of electric motors, and E85 fuel translates to a simply outstanding 1,700 horsepower and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Nm) of torque.
AWD, all-wheel steering, a pretty clever TC system, and a curb weight of 1,850 kilograms (4,079 pounds) make the Gemera a pretty interesting proposition in the twisties and at the strip. What’s even more surprising is that you can drive this fellow in EV mode for up to 31 miles (50 kilometers) while PHEV range is estimated at 621 miles (1,000 kilometers).
From a design standpoint, the most powerful four-seat production car ever is a sight to behold thanks to the B-pillarless profile and forward-opening doors. “It’s far cooler than basically any other exotic car door operation you’ll ever see,” commented DeMuro. He also makes a case about easy access to the rear seats and sufficient legroom by getting back there, all 6’4” (1.93 meters) of him, with a full-grown man seated up front in the passenger seat.
“Even with the steering wheel in place, the driver and a passenger behind the driver can sit in here,” added Doug. “Tall adults should have no problem both climbing into and sitting in this car, front and rear.” Another cool thing about the Gemera is the steering wheel-mounted digital instrument cluster, which turns the image as you turn the wheel thanks to a gyroscope sensor.
And finally, DeMuro is amazed by the floating and rotating sphere on top of the dashboard. Centrally located right next to the windshield, the sci-fi contraption is actually a dashcam with two opposing cameras. On that note, press play to check out all of the Koenigsegg Gemera's quirks and features.
AWD, all-wheel steering, a pretty clever TC system, and a curb weight of 1,850 kilograms (4,079 pounds) make the Gemera a pretty interesting proposition in the twisties and at the strip. What’s even more surprising is that you can drive this fellow in EV mode for up to 31 miles (50 kilometers) while PHEV range is estimated at 621 miles (1,000 kilometers).
From a design standpoint, the most powerful four-seat production car ever is a sight to behold thanks to the B-pillarless profile and forward-opening doors. “It’s far cooler than basically any other exotic car door operation you’ll ever see,” commented DeMuro. He also makes a case about easy access to the rear seats and sufficient legroom by getting back there, all 6’4” (1.93 meters) of him, with a full-grown man seated up front in the passenger seat.
“Even with the steering wheel in place, the driver and a passenger behind the driver can sit in here,” added Doug. “Tall adults should have no problem both climbing into and sitting in this car, front and rear.” Another cool thing about the Gemera is the steering wheel-mounted digital instrument cluster, which turns the image as you turn the wheel thanks to a gyroscope sensor.
And finally, DeMuro is amazed by the floating and rotating sphere on top of the dashboard. Centrally located right next to the windshield, the sci-fi contraption is actually a dashcam with two opposing cameras. On that note, press play to check out all of the Koenigsegg Gemera's quirks and features.