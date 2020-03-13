2021 Hyundai i20 N Is Europe's Next Fiesta ST, Looks Hot in First Spyshots

The $1.9 Million Harley-Davidson Blue Edition, an Exercise in Outrageous Luxury

Europe doesn't have great-value sports cars, with big engines and RWD. However, it's always been crazy about the hot hatchback, a formula that also works in small packages. 14 photos



The segment is also being killed in Europe, where emissions regulations have choked such icons as the Peugeot GTi (the last one was the 208) and the Clio RS. However, Hyundai is fighting the good fight with its



It's based on the i20, which occupies the same segment as the Fiesta and is related to the Accent. Old ones were as boring as the secretary at the dentist's office, but the 2020 model promises excellent styling and features.



If we didn't know what's under the camouflage, we'd mistake this for a Volkswagen, as there's a certain German look for the brakes and general design. However, that's not surprising considering how much of the i20's development is done in Vdub land.



Like any hot hatch, the N version sits lower, has a body kit and will get more power. However, nobody knows exactly how much power to expect. The old rumors talked about a 2-liter that's been de-tuned to 250 hp.



The displacement isn't that strange, considering both the Polo GTI and the MINI Cooper S/JCW use 2-liter turbo engines. However, this prototype sports minuscule exhaust tips that remind us of the Hyundai Kona's muffler. So we're likely dealing with the 1.6-liter T-GDi, producing somewhere between 180 and 204 hp.



It's our understanding that the i20 N will debut towards the end of the year and go on sale during the first few months of 2021. So there's plenty of time to sample engine sounds at the Nurburgring.