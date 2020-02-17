2020 Tirranna AMG Edition Is a Rocket on Water, Capable of 80mph

New Hyundai i20 Official Images Leaked Ahead of 2020 Geneva Motor Show Debut

Scheduled to be launched in India in June 2020 with minimal differences over the European model, the i20 has to prove itself worthy from 2021 on. Last year, sales in Europe slumped to 84,218 units from 91,272 in 2018 as more and more car buyers switch to crossovers. But then again, even the ever-popular Volkswagen Polo and Ford Fiesta are struggling. As you can tell from the pre-Geneva Motor Show photo gallery of the all-new i20 , the third generation is a sharp-looking runabout. Stylistic influences from the Elantra sedan are obvious, and the front grille appears to be inspired by the mid-cycle refresh of the i30.Even the hood and nose are sculpted in such a way that you’d believe the engine bay is hiding a rather interesting powerplant. The truth of the matter is, don’t get your hopes up for anything other than a 1.2-liter with natural aspiration and a turbocharged 1.0-liter with three cylinders. Hybrid assistance is likely as well, especially for the European market.The i20 will get a go-faster version as well, sitting at the top of the range and above the N-Line visual package. i20 N is how the hot hatchback will be called, featuring “at least 250 bhp” according to a previous yet unconfirmed report. An electronically controlled differential up front, six-speed manual transmission, and a stiffer chassis are expected as well.One area that might polarize opinion is the rear end. The thin LED strip connecting the oversized taillights is complemented by a two-tone hatchback door, an obviously fake aerodynamic diffuser, and a combination of matte- and gloss-black plastic. In other words, the design is all over the place as if Hyundai wanted to implement every designer’s idea.Scheduled to be launched in India in June 2020 with minimal differences over the European model, the i20 has to prove itself worthy from 2021 on. Last year, sales in Europe slumped to 84,218 units from 91,272 in 2018 as more and more car buyers switch to crossovers. But then again, even the ever-popular Volkswagen Polo and Ford Fiesta are struggling.