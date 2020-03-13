Giulia GTA Coupe Looks Like the Dream Car Alfa Rome Should Have Made

About a week ago, Alfa Romeo revealed the GTA and GTAm , the lightened and enhanced versions of the Giulia QV. They look a lot like the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, stripped out and surgically enhanced versions of road sedans.



Considering they're only going to make 500 units of both these sedans, you're still pretty lucky if you can buy one. However, considering the collector car value, it's unlikely anybody will chop one up and make a proper coupe. The GTA is one of Alfa Romeo's most iconic nameplates, and we're happy to see it make a comeback. However, we can't help remembering that almost all the classic Alfas had only two doors.And that's where this rendering comes in. It's a super-clean Giulia GTA Coupe made by Aksyonov Nikita . Some say this is what an Alfa Romeo should have looked all along, and that the brand is getting diluted by its German influences.That might be the case, but classic Alfa road racers weren't about adding unnecessary aero elements such as wings and spoilers. They focused on the man-and-machine aspect of the driving experience. So if the German model works, let them do... whatever.Like Maserati, Alfa is in a pickle. Not as large of a pickle as Maserati, but still a pickle. We've read reports that combined global sales of its two models are somehow lower than the Lancia Ypsilon, which is like a really ugly 5-door Fiat 500 that they sell only in Italy. To fix that, the Tonale crossover is supposed to come out and become the main bread-earner in 2021.The Giulia was always supposed to have a coupe version. Called the GTV, this should have been available by now. But in a way, the GTAm satisfies that role. It may look like a sedan from the outside, but the rear seats have been stripped and swapped out for a roll cage and a place to put your racing helmet.Considering they're only going to make 500 units of both these sedans, you're still pretty lucky if you can buy one. However, considering the collector car value, it's unlikely anybody will chop one up and make a proper coupe.