Alfa Romeo Teases “Momentous Comeback” With Twin-Turbo V6 Soundtrack

We all know that Alfa Romeo is working on a sub-Stelvio crossover – previewed by the Tonale concept – as well as a B-UV the size of the Jeep Renegade. In addition to those two utility vehicles, the Italian automaker has “a momentous comeback” to reveal at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on March 3rd.
Playing the teaser video doesn’t reveal much. A slithering serpent turns into the black-and-white Alfa Romeo logo, then we’re treated to the unmistakable induction and exhaust sounds of the twin-turbo V6 powering the Quadrifoglio.
We’ve heard the GTA is expected to return with a bit of a bang, namely 620 horsepower from 2.9 liters of displacement. From a little over 500 in the Quadrifoglio, this leads us to believe that Alfa Romeo might have developed a hybrid or plug-in hybrid system to assist the twin-turbocharged mill.
Although unconfirmed, a picture that appears to reveal the front-end design of the Giulia GTA made its way onto the Interwebs a few days ago. A more powerful iteration of the compact executive sedan is more or less inevitable, more so because BMW prepares to take off the veils of the brand-new M3 this year.
GTA stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita, with Alleggrita indicating a carbon-fiber diet and less soundproofing. The momentous comeback that Alfa Romeo is referring to has a lot to do with the Giulia GTA from the 1960s, a coupe with world-class handling and the automaker’s infamous twin-cam engine.
The weight-saving measures aren’t expected to make too much of a difference, namely 20 kilograms (44 pounds) at best according to rumors. The Quadrifoglio with the six-speed manual tips the scales at 1,580 kilograms (3,483 pounds), which is 60 kilograms more than the outgoing BMW M3 (codenamed F80).
On an ending note, the Giulia GTA will be elevated to the most powerful road-going Alfa Romeo ever, overshadowing the Giulia Quadrifoglio as well as the TZ3 Stradale and 8C Competizione. The revival of the 8C won’t happen after all, and speaking of which, let’s go back to the summer of 2018 for a little bit.
At the Capital Markets Day 2018, the Italians confirmed two newities by 2022: the 600-horsepower GTV and 700-horsepower 8C. The output of the GTV closely resembles that of the 620-horsepower Giulia GTA, and at that time, the Gran Turismo Veloce promised all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, E-Boost assistance, and a perfect weight distribution of 50/50.
