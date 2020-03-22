2021 Genesis G80 Luxury Sedan Video Teaser Includes Tau V8 Soundtrack

When Hyundai decided to spin off Genesis into its own thing, the luxury brand’s first nameplate was the G80. Introduced in 2016 for the 2017 model year, the first generation will come full circle on March 30th with the reveal of the second generation.
Detailed to some extent at the beginning of the month, Genesis has teased the G80 once again. This time around, the quad-headlamped sedan is described – on video – as “something extraordinary.” Value for money is extraordinary when compared to the German triad, that’s right, but there’s a little more to the Genesis brand and the G80 than the price and marketing.
As you can tell from the clip, the eight-cylinder overdub is pretty much a confirmation of the range-topping engine option. The first generation is also available with 3.8-liter and 3.3-liter V6 powerplants, but let’s face it; the V8 sounds better, right?
Reminiscent in design to the GV80 utility vehicle, the second generation could be treated to a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder as the standard engine option and a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo mill as the mid-range option. Both of them are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and yes, HTRAC all-wheel drive should be on the table.
The Tau V8, which develops 420 ponies from 5.0 liters of displacement in the 2020 model year G80, was previously expected to be discontinued. We still don't have confirmation if the 2021 will be offered with this engine, so here's hope the teaser's overdub is on point.
European and South Korean models will be further treated to a turbo diesel. Or maybe two oil-chugging engines if Genesis can make a case for the 2.2-liter R-Line CRDi in addition to the Smartstream D3.0 T-GDi straight-six that premiered in the GV80. An electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential should be on the menu as well, helping the redesigned G80 stick to the road better around turns.
Moving past the oily bits, the rear-end design is a serious improvement over the outgoing model. The coupe-ish proportions and illuminated front fender trim complement a rather minimalist cabin design, dominated by a widescreen infotainment system and a four-spoke steering wheel. The quality of the materials – from the finish of the wood veneer to the softness of the leather upholstery on the seats – rivals the best of M-B as well as BMW.
