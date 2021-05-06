4 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Drag Races C7 Z06, Leaves It in the Dust Until It Doesn't

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production Will End This August

The Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky will bid farewell to the 2021 Corvette this summer. According to consensus notes, orders placed by dealers for the next two months will be produced through August. 10 photos



The allocation process for the 2022 model year will being in July according to the cited publication, but not much will change in terms of customization. The Stingray will soldier on with a familiar small-block V8 and dual-clutch transaxle, albeit with three new colors for the exterior. These are Amplify Orange, Hypersonic Gray, and Caffeine, which replace Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze. Stingray customers will be further treated to a



The head honchos of the C8 program have been eerily quiet about the Z06 thus far, but General Motors will spill the beans on the performance-oriented variant this July. Bowling Green doesn’t allow people outside of GM to enter the facility at the present moment, most likely because the assembly line is making preparations for the noticeably wider Z06 ‘Vette.



Expected to be revealed in July 2021, the go-faster variant is closely related to the C8.R in terms of engine technology. Instead of pushrods, two valves per cylinder, and one camshaft, you can look forward to a high-revving V8 with a DOHC valvetrain, 5.5 liters of displacement, and natural aspiration.



Estimated to belt out 617 horsepower, the DCT modified for higher engine speeds. The dual-clutch transaxle in the Stingray, for reference, has a maximum input speed of 7,500 revolutions while the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 cuts off fuel at 8,250 revolutions. Corvette Action Center reports that allocation numbers are based on the current manufacturing rate, which is bad news for expecting customers because production has been disrupted on many occasions. Be it supplier issues, the health crisis, or the chip shortage, plenty of things may go wrong until the 2021 model year will be phased out in favor of the 2022 Corvette.The allocation process for the 2022 model year will being in July according to the cited publication, but not much will change in terms of customization. The Stingray will soldier on with a familiar small-block V8 and dual-clutch transaxle, albeit with three new colors for the exterior. These are Amplify Orange, Hypersonic Gray, and Caffeine, which replace Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze. Stingray customers will be further treated to a low-profile spoiler that General Motors teased during the NCM Bash.The head honchos of the C8 program have been eerily quiet about the Z06 thus far, but General Motors will spill the beans on the performance-oriented variant this July. Bowling Green doesn’t allow people outside of GM to enter the facility at the present moment, most likely because the assembly line is making preparations for the noticeably wider Z06 ‘Vette.Expected to be revealed in July 2021, the go-faster variant is closely related to the C8.R in terms of engine technology. Instead of pushrods, two valves per cylinder, and one camshaft, you can look forward to a high-revving V8 with avalvetrain, 5.5 liters of displacement, and natural aspiration.Estimated to belt out 617 horsepower, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 known as the LT6 will be complemented by a TR-9080modified for higher engine speeds. The dual-clutch transaxle in the Stingray, for reference, has a maximum input speed of 7,500 revolutions while the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 cuts off fuel at 8,250 revolutions.