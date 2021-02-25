Spy Video: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Revs FPC V8, Has Center Exhaust

Gravity Toy Hauler Gives Weekend Warriors a Home and a Garage for Their Vehicles

Introduced for the 2020 model year, the eighth-gen Corvette is arguably the highest-performing 'Vette yet as far as base models are concerned. Connected to a small-block V8, the dual-clutch transaxle in the Stingray helps the mid-engine sports car rocket to 60 in less than 3 seconds. 20 photos



As opposed to the cross-plane crankshaft of the Stingray, the flat-plane crankshaft of the Z06 revs higher by design. Another difference over the small-block V8 is the dual-overhead valvetrain, which has more top-end power than good ol’ pushrods. Also worthy of note, the FPC V8 is more complex, therefore more expensive and a little harder to service.



The camouflaged prototype is outfitted with a center exhaust reminiscent of the seventh-generation Corvette, but General Motors has also been testing a Stingray-like exhaust system on previous mules. Captured on video in Sedona, Arizona, the car is joined by two Stingrays with manufacturer plates.



In addition to a more sophisticated exhaust note, the Z06 also flaunts a widebody makeover because the rubber shoes are wide as well. As a brief refresher, the Stingray comes with Michelin-supplied 245/35 ZR19 tires up front and 305/30 ZR20 rear tires in all-season and summer-only flavors.



Hearsay suggests the



As far as the transmission is concerned, the eight-speed transaxle supplied by Tremec may be offered with nothing more than different software. As a brief refresher, the TR-9080 DCT can handle up to 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque from the factory. Non-Z51 models feature a mechanical limited-slip differential while the Z51 Performance Package levels up to an eLSD with active selection of the locking ratio. If you ask me, I’m betting my two cents that Chevrolet will use the latter differential for the corner-carving Z06.



