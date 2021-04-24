Future Chinese Space Station to Be Able to Dock With Massive Telescope

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Low-Profile Spoiler Previewed During NCM Bash

From January to March 2021, the For the 2022 model year , Chevrolet is going to add a third option in the guise of the low-profile spoiler. Also known under RPO code TVS, this fellow has been previewed during the virtual presentation at the NCM Bash.Pictured on a Torch Red-painted car with the Carbon Flash-painted intakes and open-spoke wheels, the low-profile spoiler can be ordered with or without the Z51 pack. The PowerPoint slide from the NCM Bash also mentions a front splitter, but pricing isn’t available at the present moment.Described as perfect for customers who want “something in between the Z51 spoiler and no spoiler at all” by Corvette product marketing manager Harlan Charles, the low-profile option will be complemented by a handful of brand-new colors for the exterior. Caffeine Metallic, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Amplify Orange Tintcoat are how they’re called, and they replace the current Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze finishes.During the NCM Bash , Corvette Team members Tadge Juechter, Harlan Charles, and Josh Holder further confirmed that two-thirds of buyers are new to the Chevrolet brand. The preliminary numbers for the 2021 model were also confirmed, and most customers go for Torch Red paint and Jet Black upholstery. At the bottom of the list, we have Zeus Bronze with a take-up rate of 2 percent and Sky Cool Gray/Strike with merely 1 percent.From January to March 2021, the Corvette sold better than any rival, totaling 3,820 units compared to 2,590 for the Porsche 911 and 1,694 for the BMW 8 Series. An estimated 59 percent of customers opt for the coupe while 41 percent of buyers go for the convertible. And naturally, both styles are specified with the better-equipped 2LT and 3LT trim levels.