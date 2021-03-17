Azimut 53 Looks Small but Packs Impeccable Luxury Lifestyle and Taste

2021 Chevrolet Corvette High-Wing Spoiler Coming April 8th, Costs $995

Offered for a brief period during the 2020 model year, the high-wing spoiler is coming back to the Corvette on April 8th, according to GM Authority . The dealer-installed accessory, which is available in no fewer than five finishes, will set you back $995 excluding installation. 12 photos



The LPO code 5ZZ “gives your vehicle a more aggressive look” or so says the online description. There is no mention of downforce, but we do know the high wing offers a little less drag than the Z51 Performance Package spoiler. Together with the front splitter, the two-piece design bundled with the Z51 Performance Package offers 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of downforce.



Designed to fit Z51 models' pre-drilled holes, the high-wing spoiler is sold with four M6 bolts, two M6 nuts, two temporary locating pins, a template, a solvent package, and installation instructions. The required tools list consists of a power drill, three drill bits (4, 7, and 9 millimeters), a torque wrench, ratchet, extension, a 10-mm socket, a hairdryer, and a fishing line.



That said, it is important to highlight that aftermarket companies have offered 5ZZ high wings ever since General Motors phased out the Chevy-designed unit. ACS Composite offers a near-perfect replica for $1,299, including shipping, but you can find similar spoilers as low as $599.99 if you know where to look. If you ask me, it’s clearly not worth biting the bullet.



On that note, it's wishful thinking to expect your Corvette to be delivered by the end of the 2021 model year if you place an order today. On the upside, you would get in line for the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Z06, which is rumored to be revealed in the latter half of July as a 2022 model.