C8 Corvette Top Speed Pro1 Titanium X-Pipe Exhaust Sounds Very Nice

Based in Dallas, the peeps at Top Speed Pro1 specialize in stainless steel and titanium exhaust systems since 1996. The latest make and model to receive their attention is the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, which sounds like a riot thanks to an X-pipe upgrade.
Equipped with 3.0-inch pipes and burnt purple 4.5-inch tips, the raspy exhaust system of the demo vehicle weighs 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms) in total because titanium is approximately 40 percent lighter than stainless steel. Thinner walls also translate to a slightly different tone and increased volume.
Priced at $3,299.99, including shipping in the contiguous United States, the X-pipe exhaust is also available in blue, burnt blue, and polished finishes. Corvette owners who don’t like their neighbors can upgrade to straight pipes, which cost $2,799, and tip the scale at just 20 pounds (9.1 kilograms).
Top Speed Pro1 didn’t mention what kind of performance gains we can expect, but I’m willing to bet the demo vehicle rocks more than 500 horsepower at the crankshaft. Why? Because the titanium exhaust is complemented by high-flow catalytic converters and headers from Kooks.
At the time of writing, Ultra Green Cats are listed at $1,453.49, and Super Street Headers with 1-7/8” primary tubes add $1,346.39 to the tally. Excluding labor, these mods total $6,100 over the price of the vehicle. Speaking of which, Chevy did increase the Stingray's MSRP for the 2021 model year on March 1 by $1,000 over the previous MSRP of $59,995.
As it snuck into the second year of production, the mid-engine Stingray also had the Z51 Performance Package hiked up from $5,000 to $5,995. The RPO code E60 front lift has gone up in price as well, from $1,495 to $1,995.
Moving forward, the 2021 Corvette is expected to end production on the week of July 19th as Chevrolet prepares to roll out the 2022 model. The biggest news is that the Z06 is coming back to the fold with a very different powerplant compared to its predecessor, a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with natural aspiration instead of a supercharged V8 with traditional pushrods.
