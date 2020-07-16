2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible Spied With Giant Grille and Laser Lights

Freakin' lasers, BMW is putting some in the headlights of this new 4 Series Convertible. We know this because every manufacturer uses little blue lines in its most expensive headlights. However, we're more surprised that this car exists at all.
Various reports dating a few years back said the 4 Series Convertible would stop being produced, and justifiedly so. Outside of maybe a few rental fleets, we hardly ever see the roofless 4 Series in the real world.
But these latest spy phots are hardly surprising. If we remember correctly, the convertible was the first version of the new 4er that was seen undergoing testing in Germany. And considering how little camouflage is on the prototype, the debut is right around the corner.
Don't get us wrong, an RWD car with the roof down is a wonderful experience. But we're thinking more along the lines of an MX-5 Miata or a supercar. There are certain limitations that this car can't get around, new platform or not.
First of all, it will be noticeably heavier than the coupe. Chopping the roof means extra rigidity needs to be found on the floor of the car, while extra protection is added to the windshield. Second, it's not a particularly beautiful car, and we're not (just) talking about the giant grille.
No, the black "tarp" covering the cabin just interrupts the flow of the lines. Still, BMW's new design language isn't that bad, plus the M-specific body kit draws your attention more toward the bottom.
We want to say that this prototype is the M440i or M440d, packing a powerful 3-liter engine. The blue brakes and rectangular exhaust tips give it away. However, you should be able to come pretty close to this look by ticking the M Sport option box on any number of normal engines, most of which will have mild-hybrid technology from now on. Expect to see this car making a full web debut in a couple of months.
But these latest spy phots are hardly surprising. If we remember correctly, the convertible was the first version of the new 4er that was seen undergoing testing in Germany. And considering how little camouflage is on the prototype, the debut is right around the corner.
Don't get us wrong, an RWD car with the roof down is a wonderful experience. But we're thinking more along the lines of an MX-5 Miata or a supercar. There are certain limitations that this car can't get around, new platform or not.
First of all, it will be noticeably heavier than the coupe. Chopping the roof means extra rigidity needs to be found on the floor of the car, while extra protection is added to the windshield. Second, it's not a particularly beautiful car, and we're not (just) talking about the giant grille.
No, the black "tarp" covering the cabin just interrupts the flow of the lines. Still, BMW's new design language isn't that bad, plus the M-specific body kit draws your attention more toward the bottom.
We want to say that this prototype is the M440i or M440d, packing a powerful 3-liter engine. The blue brakes and rectangular exhaust tips give it away. However, you should be able to come pretty close to this look by ticking the M Sport option box on any number of normal engines, most of which will have mild-hybrid technology from now on. Expect to see this car making a full web debut in a couple of months.