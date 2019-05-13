2020 Toyota Supra Readies for Rollout as Launch Edition and Two Grades

Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing

Less than two months separate Supra fans from their dream of owning the brand-new sports car developed by Japanese carmaker Toyota together with the Germans from BMW. 10 photos



All versions are powered by the same engine, a turbocharged inline-six cylinder that develops 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque and provides an acceleration figure of 4.1 seconds, enough to make this model the fastest Supra ever made.



The entry-level variant of the Supra, and the one selling from $49,900, is the 3.0, which comes with a 6.5-inch display, Alcantara seats, and Bluetooth and iPod capability.



On top of that, the 3.0 Premium, priced at $53,990, adds an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Navigation, Supra Connect telematics services, supports wireless Apple CarPlay, a premium 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless phone charging and a color Head-Up Display.



Based on the Premium, Toyota will manufacture a Launch Edition variant, which comes with unique specs like high-contrast red mirror caps, 19-inch forged matte black alloy wheels, red leather trim on the seats and steering wheel grips and a red center console with carbon-fiber accents.



The Launch Edition is priced at $55,250 and it will be the only variant available until the initial production run of 1,500 units is sold out.



There are only two optional packages available for the new



There are only two optional packages available for the new Supra, so don't expect the starting prices for the model to go up by much.

The first is the Driver Assist Package - full-speed adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and parking sonar – that retails for $1,195 and the the second the Navigation and JBL Audio package– only for the 3.0 – that sells from $2,460.

