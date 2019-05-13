autoevolution

2020 Toyota Supra Readies for Rollout as Launch Edition and Two Grades

13 May 2019, 7:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Less than two months separate Supra fans from their dream of owning the brand-new sports car developed by Japanese carmaker Toyota together with the Germans from BMW.
10 photos
2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra2020 Toyota GR Supra
The car will be on the road starting July, and will eventually be available at Toyota dealers in two grades, 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. But at least for the new-term future, the only variant available will be the Launch Edition created to honor the nameplate’s revival.

All versions are powered by the same engine, a turbocharged inline-six cylinder that develops 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque and provides an acceleration figure of 4.1 seconds, enough to make this model the fastest Supra ever made.

The entry-level variant of the Supra, and the one selling from $49,900, is the 3.0, which comes with a 6.5-inch display, Alcantara seats, and Bluetooth and iPod capability.

On top of that, the 3.0 Premium, priced at $53,990, adds an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Navigation, Supra Connect telematics services, supports wireless Apple CarPlay, a premium 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless phone charging and a color Head-Up Display.

Based on the Premium, Toyota will manufacture a Launch Edition variant, which comes with unique specs like high-contrast red mirror caps, 19-inch forged matte black alloy wheels, red leather trim on the seats and steering wheel grips and a red center console with carbon-fiber accents.

The Launch Edition is priced at $55,250 and it will be the only variant available until the initial production run of 1,500 units is sold out.

There are only two optional packages available for the new Supra, so don’t expect the starting prices for the model to go up by much.

The first is the Driver Assist Package - full-speed adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and parking sonar – that retails for $1,195 and the the second the Navigation and JBL Audio package– only for the 3.0 – that sells from $2,460.
2020 Toyota Supra Toyota Supra Toyota toyota supra launch edition sports car
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupAll TOYOTA models  
 
 