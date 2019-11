You know, the 90s supra that Paul Walker's character hooned in the said motion picture - the most memorable scenes saw the Japanaese toy "smoking" a Ferrari with Vin Diesel's character riding shotgun, while the two actors also engaged in a game of chicken against a speeding train.Of course, the world wide web couldn't let this question unanswered for too long, which is why we ended up with a rendering portraying the 2020 model in the said colors. Actually, there were multiple renderings aiming to answer that question, but we've already covered this topic.Well, the time has come to check out such a contraption in real life, as you'll notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page - there's also an YouTube clip taking us around the toy.The Fast and Furious 2020 Supra we're talking about has just shown up at a German event dedicated to tuner rides. That would be the Essen Motor Show, which runs from November 30 to December 8.Of course, the machine also packs other mods, albeit doing without the widebody kit, a part that basically defined the modded Supras dominating the 2019 SEMA show earlier this month.As it was the case with the said Vegas venue, the Essen adventure welcomes more than one Supra build. In fact, you can check out another Toyota of the kind in the second YT clip below. And yes, despite this only being the first day of the German show, it does look like this sits considerably behind the American event mentioned above.