2020 Toyota Highlander Spied, Features RAV4-inspired Front Grille

Although camouflaged from head to toe, this prototype features production-spec wheels, headlights, taillights, a RAV4-inspired front grille, shark-fin antenna, side-mirror integrated turn signals, and black-painted pillars. In other words, the three-row family hauler looks better than ever.Over at the rear, a subtle spoiler and wide tailgate are visible along with a manufacturer’s license plate. The cleaner, more upscale look could translate to a higher starting price, especially if Toyota works its magic on the interior as well. The 2019 model kicks off at $31,330 while the Hybrid Limited retails at $45,510 before destination and delivery.For the time being, customers can choose either a 2.7-liter four-cylinder or a six-cylinder engine in addition to the hybrid powerplant. The V6 features an eight-speed automatic transmission , which comes as standard on the Camry with the 2.5-liter engine.The modular design of the TNGA will translate into a lighter Highlander despite growing in wheelbase, which should help with both handling and passenger space. As ever, don’t expect too much cargo space behind the third row of seats.Toyota will have to make the Highlander a lot better than the current generation, chiefly because the 2020 Ford Explorer ticks all the right boxes. The target demographic is aware of the all-new Explorer, which translates to even more pressure on Toyota’s shoulders to deliver a competitive product.Other rivals include the premium-oriented Buick Enclave, as well as newcomers such as the Subaru Ascent and Kia Telluride. The Ascent starts at $31,995 for the 2019 model whereas Ford is much obliged to charge $32,365 for the Explorer. The Telluride, which seats eight in total, should undercut the Honda Pilot by a small margin. Toyota ’s Princeton facility - where the Highlander is manufactured – received an investment of $600 million in order to re-tool the plant for the all-new model. 400 employees were also added to the workforce, helping the Japanese automaker put together the Sequoia and Sienna as well.