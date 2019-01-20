Slammed 2020 Supra on Custom Wheels Rendered as a Tuner's Dream

Nowadays, it only takes the Internet about twenty-four hours to come up with renderings portraying a new car in all sorts of scenarios. And the 2020 Toyota Supra, which landed on the Detroit floor yesterday, is obviously no exception.

3 photos



You see, the Supra sitting before us features the kind of mods that could be reversed. Then again, we're not expecting purists to fret about this, simply because the styling of the A90 Toyota Supra doesn't appeal to the said category anyway. Given the limits of the wheelbase, which was chosen together with



Returning to this modded example, the sportscar has been gifted with a lowering suspension, which brings the thing extremely close to the road.



Then we have the custom wheels of the Supra, which draw attention like a magnet. Featuring golden centers and silver lips, there rolling goodies can't be ignored, whether you fancy them or not.



The artist behind the image is



"Launch dropped. New Supra, I feel, has lot of potential and it will be a hit with tuners and builders. SEMA is gonna be interesting no doubt. Here’s a quick render slammed on a set of RS," the artist states.



And the gearhead knows a thing or two about custom machines. After all, he likes to drive an RWB Porsche Neunelfer... In fact, we've already brought you multiple renders of tuned Mk V Supras. But since the Japanese toy should become one of the aftermarket realm's favorite children, we are now back on the topic for what we'd call a mild approach.You see, the Supra sitting before us features the kind of mods that could be reversed. Then again, we're not expecting purists to fret about this, simply because the styling of the A90 Toyota Supra doesn't appeal to the said category anyway. Given the limits of the wheelbase, which was chosen together with BMW , there was only so much Japanese designers could do for the halo car. But this is another story for another time.Returning to this modded example, the sportscar has been gifted with a lowering suspension, which brings the thing extremely close to the road.Then we have the custom wheels of the Supra, which draw attention like a magnet. Featuring golden centers and silver lips, there rolling goodies can't be ignored, whether you fancy them or not.The artist behind the image is Jonsibal , a pixel wielder whose work we featured on multiple occasions. In fact, the aficionado took the time to tell us something about the render."Launch dropped. New Supra, I feel, has lot of potential and it will be a hit with tuners and builders. SEMA is gonna be interesting no doubt. Here’s a quick render slammed on a set of RS," the artist states.And the gearhead knows a thing or two about custom machines. After all, he likes to drive an RWB Porsche Neunelfer...