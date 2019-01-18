Toyota Supra With BMW Z4 Face Is the Ultimate Unlikely German Coupe

Now that we have both brothers from different mothers out in the open, we’re pretty sure one irritating question keeps popping into your heads: why are the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra so unlike each other?
As most of you know, the two cars have a lot in common, being developed on the same platform by the Japanese and Germans as a means to cut costs and corners. A lot of what the two cars hide beneath their bodies is identical as well. But when looked out from afar, you would never guess the two are related.
The sports car segment the two carmakers are attacking with these models is not all that big, so having the same car with different names competing for the same customer pool was a big no-no.
That’s why BMW and Toyota decided to split the segment even further, the former going for the roadster lovers and the latter targeting coupe fans.
So we got ourselves a retractable soft-top car and a coupe one. We’re pretty sure each of you like one of them more than the other.
But what if someone was to combine the two? What if, for instance, BMW decided to betray the Japanese and create a coupe? Would it look something like this rendering here, crafted by Kleber Silva?
Would you see the coupe Z4 borrowing more than half of the great looks of the Supra, as seen here? Or would you have it look like the German roadster, only with a hardtop on?
Taking this even further, would a Supra roadster borrow Z4’s body? Or would it simply chop its roof off?
Of course, in the real world, there are zero chances of BMW doing that because there’s probably zero dollars to be made from the move. And the other way around.
