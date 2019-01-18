autoevolution
Toyota Prius AWD-i Shown In European Specification

Revealed in November 2018 along with the mid-cycle refresh of the Prius, the AWD-i arrived in Europe with all the goodies you would expect from the world’s favorite hybrid. Under the WLTP, the Prius AWD-i produces 99 grams of CO2 per kilometer, five more than the front-wheel-drive model.
Customers can expect the electric motor on the rear axle to kick into action at up to 10 km/h (6 mph). Depending on the driving and weather conditions, the motor will engage at speeds of up to 70 km/h (43 mph) when more traction is needed.

As far as internal combustion is concerned, a 1.8-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson cycle will have to make do. The facelift also brought forward a more rigid accelerator pedal, which Toyota claims that it offers “enhanced response with less play.”

Two motor-generators complete the powertrain, and if you were wondering, the 2ZR-FXE engine boasts a thermal efficiency of 40 percent. Because it was developed to be as efficient as possible at all times, this engine relies a lot on hybrid assistance for acceleration.

Joining the RAV4 Hybrid, the Prius AWD-i will roll out in select markets in Western Europe, starting with the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and Austria. By the end of the year, Toyota pledged to add this model to the lineup in Central and Eastern Europe as well.

In addition to styling revision, the Prius for 2019 adds pinch, flick, and swipe gestures to the Toyota Touch 2 touchscreen infotainment system. Quicker response time, voice recognition, hands-free operation of key functions, and “better sound reproduction” thanks to Clar-Fi technology are other highlights worth mentioning.

Like other manufacturers, Toyota is much obliged to add a charging tray for Qi wireless charging in the center console of the Prius. Devices such as the iPhone 8, Xr, and Xs are compatible with the system. A head-up display can also be specified on higher trim levels, along with 17-inch alloy wheels instead of 15-inch steelies with plastic covers.
