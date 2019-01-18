4 Toyota Prius SUV Totally Looks Like a Lexus

Toyota Prius AWD-i Shown In European Specification

Revealed in November 2018 along with the mid-cycle refresh of the Prius, the AWD-i arrived in Europe with all the goodies you would expect from the world’s favorite hybrid. Under the WLTP , the Prius AWD-i produces 99 grams of CO2 per kilometer, five more than the front-wheel-drive model. 5 photos



As far as internal combustion is concerned, a 1.8-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson cycle will have to make do. The facelift also brought forward a more rigid accelerator pedal, which



Two motor-generators complete the powertrain, and if you were wondering, the 2ZR-FXE engine boasts a thermal efficiency of 40 percent. Because it was developed to be as efficient as possible at all times, this engine relies a lot on hybrid assistance for acceleration.



Joining the RAV4 Hybrid, the



In addition to styling revision, the Prius for 2019 adds pinch, flick, and swipe gestures to the Toyota Touch 2 touchscreen infotainment system. Quicker response time, voice recognition, hands-free operation of key functions, and “better sound reproduction” thanks to Clar-Fi technology are other highlights worth mentioning.



Like other manufacturers, Toyota is much obliged to add a charging tray for Qi wireless charging in the center console of the Prius. Devices such as the iPhone 8, Xr, and Xs are compatible with the system. A head-up display can also be specified on higher trim levels, along with 17-inch alloy wheels instead of 15-inch steelies with plastic covers.