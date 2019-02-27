2020 Skoda Kamiq RS Needs a 200 HP 2-Liter Turbo

2020 Peugeot 208 Wagon Looks Like a Very Practical Idea

Can you belive we're already talking about 2020 cars? Back in 2010, Skoda was a much smaller company in terms of sales, but it still had quite a few RS models. Besides the Octavia RS, which survives to this day, the range also included the Fabia RS hatchback and wagon. 3 photos



The Fabia is lagging behind the Polo in technology and sales, so it's not worth making a hot hatch version. But Skoda just launched the



In any case, the Kamiq is better suited to being a hot car, since it's probably going to be profitalbe. Performance crossovers are witnessing a boom right now, as three 300 HP models just popped out of the VW stables: SQ2, Cupra Ateca and T-Roc R.



The Kamiq can't join them at that level, since it's denied AWD , but it could adopt a 200 horsepower 2-liter. We're talking about the thing that's already under the hood of the Polo GTI. Cupra also showed a concept version of the Ibiza hatch, while various rumors talked about a Cupra Arona also having the big TSI.



So what do you guys think of this rendering,



