2020 Peugeot 208 Wagon Looks Like a Very Practical Idea

27 Feb 2019, 21:53 UTC ·
They used to be quite common, but right now, there are only two supermini wagons in Europe. Renault has the Clio, which may or may not be kept as part of the new generation, while Skoda's Fabia Combi soldiers on.
All the development money is going towards crossovers right now, as profit margins appear to be larger. In some cases, these jacked up models take the place of MPVs, as was the case with the Captur that took the place of the modus.

But not everything has to be about lifestyle. Both the Clio and Fabia wagons have very long cargo areas. That's why they're often pressed into service as delivery vehicles for small companies. Both are also relatively cheap and can be had with frugal engines, but also look way posher than a van.

Many years ago, Peugeot also had a small wagon. It was called the 207 SW and stayed in production until 2013. Like any French car, it was quirky and came with a small share of mechanical problems, but people still considered it a good family car.

The SW was dropped when Peugeot moved its entire range upmarket, but a brand new generation of the 208 gives us hope that they might eventually change their minds. Here's an X-Tomi Design rendering of what the frech face of French design looks like with a longer rump.

We think it's like a little 508 SW, and the proportions are excellent. The wagon would also share the fantastic 208 hatchback's interior and engines, a 1.2-liter gasoline unit and a 1.5 diesel. Of course, there's also the potential for an electric model.

Adding a wagon would increase sales without huge cost to the company. European 208 sales fluctuate between 230,000 and 250,000 units per year. Renault almost got 300,000 with the Clio last year, and the SW could bridge that gap for Peugeot.

On the other hand, the car would have one major flaw, and that's the price. Peugeots are always a little more expensive than their rivals, while the Clio and Fabia wagons are popular precisely due to their affordability.
