2020 Shelby GT500 Gets Borla Atak Cat-Back Exhaust With SwitchFire X-Pipe

“Sound like heaven, go like hell” is the motto of Borla. The exhaust specialist stays true to its promise in the case of the Shelby GT500 as well, which has been treated to a dual cat-back setup with 3.0-inch tubing while retaining the active butterfly valves of the stock exhaust.
The Borla Atak promises to deliver “aggressive” and “head-turning” sounds, which are fitting for the King of the Mustangs as well as the most powerful series-production Ford ever. In addition to No-Drone technology, the aftermarket exhaust also boasts something called SwitchFire.
That’s the name of the X-pipe, a radical design that blends sound from both sides of the engine. Designed to replace the OEM resonator, the SwitchFire also increases the supercharged engine’s power thanks to better flow. T-304 tubing is used throughout the X-pipe, and like the rest of the exhaust system, the bolt-on upgrade is covered by a million-mile warranty.
The Atak is rounded off by a quarter of 5.0-inch exhaust tips, available in no fewer than three flavors. These are chrome, black chrome, or carbon fiber for maximum visual drama. And no, the Borla upgrade won’t void the factory warranty as per the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act of 1975.
The following video demonstrates the Borla’s aural qualities over the stock exhaust, and obviously, the Shelby GT500 sounds better with the latter system at idle and under acceleration. The deeper and meatier growl suits the supercharged pony-turned-muscle-car’s character perfectly.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, part number 140837 isn’t available to order nor do we know its price at the time of reporting. For reference, the cat-back Atak with a merge X-pipe design for the Shelby GT350 is listed at $2,110.99 excluding shipping. UPS Ground for New York adds close to $85 to the tally, and given the complexity of the SwitchFire X-pipe, the exhaust system for the Shelby GT500 is undeniably a little more expensive.
