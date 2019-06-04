autoevolution
 

2020 Opel Corsa-e Takes the Fight to Volkswagen’s ID.3 with Under 30K Price Tag

4 Jun 2019
From later this year, the electric vehicle segment will heat up on the European continent with the launch of several highly anticipated models. And when nearly all offer about the same performance figures, the elements that will likely tilt the balance in favor of one or the other are name and price.
By the time 2019 ends, Europeans will have a choice between at least two brand new electric vehicles: the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Opel Corsa-e. And a choice between the two will be a hard one to make, given their close performances specs and, as of now, similar price.

On Tuesday, June 4, Opel opened the reservation books for its newcomer, and with it revealed how much customers will have to pay for one.

There will be three versions of the car available, namely Selection, Edition and First Edition. The entry-level Selection starts at €29,900 in Germany, the Edition will sell from €30,650, and the First Edition, with a number of unique appointments to its name, will sell from €32,900. Prices for all variants include VAT and the cars are subject to incentives, where present.

Unlike Volkswagen, whose trim levels can also mean a change in battery capacity and hence increased range, Opel offers only one configuration in this respect.

The 50 kWh battery provided gives the car a range of 330 km (205 miles), similar to the entry-level ID.3. The range can vary however, depending on the driving mode selected by the driver. In the Corsa, there are three driving modes, Normal, Eco and Sport, and the top range can only be achieved in Eco mode. 

The electric motor in the car develops a maximum output of 136 hp and 260 Nm of torque, taking the Corsa-e from a standstill to 100 kph in 8.1 seconds.

Opel says deliveries of its electric Corsa will begin in spring 2020.
