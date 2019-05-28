autoevolution

2020 Opel Corsa Cross Joins New GSi and OPC

Opel only showed the electric version of its all-new Corsa supermini. However, we don't expect the models with internal combustion engines to be much different when they come out this fall.
As such, we can look into a potential diversification of the supermini range, which seems a little stuck in the past. And one potential version is a cross model. In the case of the large Insignia, Opel calls this Country Tourer.

And since some of those models are FWD, we see no problem in the Corsa getting the Country Tourer name too. However, it could just be named the Cross or the X, as Hungarian rendering artist X-Tomi suggests.

The segment was considered dead, but Dacia was doing so well with the Sandero Stepway that Ford recently decided to give it a try and offers the Fiesta Active. Audi will also have a posh A1 City Carver soon.

X-Tomi also rendered the Corsa as both an OPC and GSi model. Those nameplates indicate varying degrees. But in a previous post, we covered how Opel wasn't going to make another conventional hot hatch because it wouldn't meet the latest emissions targets.

Instead, we could have a hot EV with the same batteries and a more powerful motor, somewhere in the 150-200 HP range. Rumors suggest the same thing is being considered for the Peugeot 208, which is now based on the same platform as this.

Regardless, we can at least imagine a future where the Corsa OPC is back for a scuff with the Fiesta ST or Polo GTI. And why do those models get to live on while others suffer?

All the normal versions of the new Corsa will be powered by either a 1.5-liter diesel or a 1.2-liter gasoline-burping unit with a turbo. A few of them will have an 8-speed gearbox option courtesy of Aisin, but the platform and most of the good tech comes from Peugeot's stash of supermini tech.
