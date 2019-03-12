autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Audi A1 "allroad" Getting Ready to Take on Fiesta Active, Filmed Winter Testing

12 Mar 2019, 21:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Audi may be looking to trim its current roster, but niche expansion is like an itch they can never seem to scratch. Thus, the German brand is looking into a premium hatchback with an adventure twist, the A1 "allroad."
10 photos
Audi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter TestingAudi A1 City Carver Is a Mini "allroad" Nobody Wants, Spied Winter Testing
The model was rumored even before it began testing last year. However, this latest spy video confirms everything from the raised suspension to the fact that it's front-wheel-drive.

This is a niche within a niche. Audi's decision is controversial, to say the least. The market is asking for a bespoke urban crossover, sort of like what VW did with the T-Roc and T-Cross. But this is more like a shrunken version of the A4 allroad, at least in the cosmetic department.

The tiny 4-meter A1 hatch sits a little higher and features bespoke body cladding on top of its existing bodywork. It's quite similar to the Ford Fiesta Active, but will cost significantly more, probably from around €25,000. Volkswagen also tried this with the Cross Polo, but it wasn't that popular.

Another thing crossover buyers value that the rugged A1 lacks is practicality. Models like the Captur or 2008 have taken up the job of the MPV, but this looks difficult to get into and equipped with a relatively small trunk.

What Audi is trying to do here is conserve the almost unique sportiness of the A1 while making it more rugged. Also, by not having to develop too many bespoke components, it's saving a lot of money.

Since the S1 hot hatch is out of the question, there won't be any AWD versions of the baby allroad. Of course, it won't be called the allroad. German media reports suggest the "City Carver" trademark will finally be put to use.

But power should still be plentiful thanks to the 200 horsepower 2-liter turbo or the 1.5 TFSI making 150 HP. It's possible that even a PHEV will be developed, as a plugged-in 1-liter has been rumored for a long time.

Audi A1 City Carver 2019 audi a1 Audi spyshots spy video
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 