Audi A1 "allroad" Getting Ready to Take on Fiesta Active, Filmed Winter Testing

Audi may be looking to trim its current roster, but niche expansion is like an itch they can never seem to scratch. Thus, the German brand is looking into a premium hatchback with an adventure twist, the A1 "allroad."

This is a niche within a niche. Audi's decision is controversial, to say the least. The market is asking for a bespoke urban crossover, sort of like what VW did with the T-Roc and T-Cross. But this is more like a shrunken version of the A4 allroad, at least in the cosmetic department.



The tiny 4-meter A1 hatch sits a little higher and features bespoke body cladding on top of its existing bodywork. It's quite similar to the



Another thing crossover buyers value that the rugged A1 lacks is practicality. Models like the Captur or 2008 have taken up the job of the MPV , but this looks difficult to get into and equipped with a relatively small trunk.



What Audi is trying to do here is conserve the almost unique sportiness of the A1 while making it more rugged. Also, by not having to develop too many bespoke components, it's saving a lot of money.



Since the S1 hot hatch is out of the question, there won't be any AWD versions of the baby allroad. Of course, it won't be called the allroad. German media reports suggest the "City Carver" trademark will finally be put to use.



But power should still be plentiful thanks to the 200 horsepower 2-liter turbo or the 1.5 TFSI making 150 HP . It's possible that even a PHEV will be developed, as a plugged-in 1-liter has been rumored for a long time.



