autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied Undergoing Cold Weather Testing

12 Mar 2019, 21:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The stylish Mercedes E-Class is nearing the middle of its life. Thus, a facelift is under development, and testing is currently taking place in Arctic conditions.
3 photos
Mercedes E-Class Facelift Filmed Testing in the ColdMercedes E-Class Facelift Filmed Testing in the Cold
German automakers like to refresh their cars every three or four years. So while we might still see the W213 as classy and elegant, Mercedes wants to update its looks. Indeed, the whole E-Class range will be updated, even the mighty E63, which we saw for the first time only a day ago.

Development of any new Daimler car takes about two years, and work on the E-Class only began late last summer. So these are the first winter test, but not the last, as prototypes will be worked on into 2020. Even the slow-selling All-Terrain has been spotted, though not in Scandinavia.

Two sedans were filmed, both with their camo concentrated around the ends. The front features some inspiration from the CLS-Class, with narrower headlights and a protruding grille. Meanwhile, the back now has longer taillights, which is something also seen on the next-gen S-Class.

With the recent reveal of the GLC facelift, it's become obvious that Mercedes is doing change for the sake of change. You could say that Audi and BMW are doing a better job in this regard. Even though the oversized grilles are controversial, at least they get you noticed.

The nip and tuck will set this apart from the slightly older W213 model just in time for the German businessmen update their fleets. Of course, competition is also imposing progress on BMW, with rivals like the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series appearing quite competent at the moment.

Mercedes is developing new tech for sure, but we just don't know what it is right now. One possibility is for Level 3 autonomy to be introduced as an (expensive) option.

The engine range is pretty nicely built up already, with numerous IQ Boost hybrids and a variety of powerful, efficient and smooth inline-6 units. Mercedes is currently working both on more powerful e-motors and batteries with about 100km range for PHEVs.

2020 Mercedes E-Class facelift E-Class facelift W213 E-Class facelift spyshots spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 