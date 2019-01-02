autoevolution

2020 Mercedes GLC Facelift Spied in Detail, Shows Interior

The first two cars on Mercedes-Benz's roadmap for 2019 are the CLA, confirmed for the Consumer Electronics Show, and the GLC (and GLC Coupe) facelift, which is likely to debut either in Detroit or Geneva.
Even though it's just a facelift, the updated GLC is crucial of Mercedes is to keep up with the new BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and rivals from Jaguar, Alfa Romeo or Infiniti. In short, they need to refresh the styling a little bit, introduce more competent engines and upgrade the technology package.

Try as it might, the European SUV market still can't get away from the diesel engine, not completely. Luckily, since the debut of the GLC, Mercedes has invested into the development of brand new units. A newer 2-liter will take the place of the 2.2-liter and will deliver either 160 HP in the case of the GLC 200 d and 194 HP in the case of the GLC 220 d.

We're not 100% what will happen to the GLC 250 d and 350 d since the closely related C-Class model recently adopted a twin-turbo "300 d" powertrain with 245 HP coming from a 2-liter diesel. Will the newer inline-6 units even fit? We hope so since they would add character to the SUV model.

But as things stand, not even the GLC 43 will make the switch. This mild performance model will instead get a bump from 367 to 390 HP while retaining its old V6 configuration. Lower-power gasoline turbo engines should also be available, such as the 198 HP GLC 200 and the 258 HP GLC 300.

On the design front, this latest spy video shows features that have already become familiar. Once again, the inspiration seems to come from the C-Class family, with a headlight unit that's now split down the middle, a bit like Volvo does it. Revisions will also target the taillights and bumpers.

A shot of the new interior reveals the same infotainment as the updated C-Class. It's got a wider ratio, higher definition, and more functions, but it's not the MBUX you see on more recent Mercedes models. Also, the GLC will be available with a new digital dash, refreshed steering and controls.

