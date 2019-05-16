autoevolution

2020 Nissan Skyline to Allow Hands-Free Driving

16 May 2019
Accelerating its contribution to the race toward the creation of the world’s first fully self-driving car, Japanese carmaker Nissan announced this week the availability of an upgraded version of its ProPilot suite that will make its cars even more independent.
The new technology will be rolled out this fall on the Japanese market for the new Skyline, and will be a “world first in driver assistance technology” as Nissan says. Simply put, the new system takes all the features of the ProPilot and expands them to include navigated highway driving and hands-off single-lane driving capabilities.

The navigated highway driving is meant for use on highways, from on-ramp to off-ramp. Once the car’s navigation system is engaged, it will begin assisting the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting.

The most important evolution is the availability of a hands-free mode that becomes available only in single lane driving, something like Cadillac’s Super Cruise. Just as the American system, the car uses a monitoring system – Nissan did not say what kind – to detect whether the driver is paying attention to the road.

When approaching the road divide or when passing a slower vehicle, the system prompts the driver to place his hands on the steering wheel and provides him with audio and visual guidance to do so. With the hands on the steering wheel, ProPilot can be directed to pass a slower vehicle or make a turn by itself by engaging the turn signal, just like in Tesla’s Autopilot. Another driver confirmation is required for the vehicle to get back in its lane.

ProPilot is one of Nissan’s most important technologies. Since the system’s introduction on the market, 350,000 cars equipped with it have been sold.

The carmaker did not say when the upgraded ProPilot will be expanded to other nameplates in its range.
