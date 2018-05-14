Nissan Rogue Sport to Get ProPilot Starting Late 2018

Nissan’s ProPilot suite of semi-autonomous driving features will be expanded starting later this year to include several additional models, the Japanese carmaker announced on Monday.
Already deployed in some 120,000 cars sold worldwide, ProPilot will soon make it’s way on the North American market in the Rogue Sport for the U.S. and the Qashqai for Canada, among others.
ProPilot was introduced by Nissan back in 2016, as a hands-on driver-assist system. In all, ProPilot has three major features: maintaining speed, follow, stop and maintain stop, and steering control. The first allows presetting a certain speed that the car is to travel at.
The second automatically controls the throttle and the brakes to maintain a safe distance from the car in front. The brakes are released by pressing a button. Steering control is used to keep the car in the middle of the driving lane on straight roads in slow moving traffic or on highways.
For all the systems to work, ProPilot uses image-processing technology, while the information it has is being relayed to the driver via a personal display showing the operating status.
Debuted on the Serena minivan in Japan, it soon expanded to include the carmaker’s electric Leaf, the European Qashqai, the X-Trail for Japan and the Rogue. The new Altima sedan presented this March and scheduled for release later this year, will also get the system.
By the end of 2022, Nissan intends to make the features available on 20 models that would be selling in an equal number of markets.
“ProPilot is an iconic technology for Nissan Intelligent Mobility, Nissan’s vision of how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society,” said Philippe Klein, Nissan’s chief planning officer.
“Its acceptance by consumers has been beyond expectations, and we’re pleased to expand its availability to more popular models such as Altima, X-Trail and Rogue Sport.”
