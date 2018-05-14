autoevolution
 

Nissan Rogue Sport to Get ProPilot Starting Late 2018

14 May 2018, 8:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Nissan’s ProPilot suite of semi-autonomous driving features will be expanded starting later this year to include several additional models, the Japanese carmaker announced on Monday.
26 photos
2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport
Already deployed in some 120,000 cars sold worldwide, ProPilot will soon make it’s way on the North American market in the Rogue Sport for the U.S. and the Qashqai for Canada, among others.

ProPilot was introduced by Nissan back in 2016, as a hands-on driver-assist system. In all, ProPilot has three major features: maintaining speed, follow, stop and maintain stop, and steering control. The first allows presetting a certain speed that the car is to travel at.

The second automatically controls the throttle and the brakes to maintain a safe distance from the car in front. The brakes are released by pressing a button. Steering control is used to keep the car in the middle of the driving lane on straight roads in slow moving traffic or on highways.

For all the systems to work, ProPilot uses image-processing technology, while the information it has is being relayed to the driver via a personal display showing the operating status.

Debuted on the Serena minivan in Japan, it soon expanded to include the carmaker’s electric Leaf, the European Qashqai, the X-Trail for Japan and the Rogue. The new Altima sedan presented this March and scheduled for release later this year, will also get the system.

By the end of 2022, Nissan intends to make the features available on 20 models that would be selling in an equal number of markets.

ProPilot is an iconic technology for Nissan Intelligent Mobility, Nissan’s vision of how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society,” said Philippe Klein, Nissan’s chief planning officer.

“Its acceptance by consumers has been beyond expectations, and we’re pleased to expand its availability to more popular models such as Altima, X-Trail and Rogue Sport.”
Nissan propilot Qashqai Rogue Sport Altima
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
ROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan LuxuryLOTUS Exige 410 SportLOTUS Exige 410 Sport CoupeCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVDS AUTOMOBILES DS 5DS AUTOMOBILES DS 5 CompactPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 