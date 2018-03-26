2019 Nissan Altima to Debut with ProPilot Assist in the U.S.

The ProPilot Assist, part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility suite, will allow drivers to stay centered in their lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead.“ProPilot Assist is a key component of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society and sets the foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future,” says Nissan in a statement.Nissan will pull the wraps off the new Altima on Wednesday, March 28, in the first press day of the event which opens for the public on March 30.Aside from this piece of information, Nissan has not released other details or photos of the model to be unveiled in two-days time. Engine-wise, word is the new Altima will feature a turbocharged four-cylinder on the main model, but a hybrid version will most likely enter the range.Currently, the Altima sells with a base 4-cylinder engine and a 3.5L V6 as the range-topper. A hybrid powertrain is also being offered for U.S. customers.At the interior, spy shots of the new model taken a while back show a large tablet display on top of the dash, with the rotary dials still in place but adorned with new round analog dials and a small screen in the middle.The sedan is one of the United States’ best selling cars for years. In 2017, the carmaker ‘s Altima made it in the top fifteen best selling models in the country, having reached 254,996 customers, a little more than the Chevrolet Equinox and a little less than the Jeep Grand Cherokee.