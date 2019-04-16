autoevolution

2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition Brings Racing Livery to Street Level

Nissan won’t be bringing many novelties at this year’s New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), so the task of being a head turner was handed once again to the 370Z and the latest of its many special edition incarnations.
This year, the Japanese are celebrating the birth, 50 years ago, of the Datsun 240Z, one of the most successful sports cars and the honorary grandfather of the new line of Zs. So to properly celebrate, the 370Z got a minor makeover, got slammed with a 50th Anniversary Edition badge and shipped to the Big Apple.

Supposedly a nod to the Brock Racing Enterprises Datsun 240Z that used to race – and win – the SCCA National Championships in the 1960s, the 370Z features special two-colors paint job and several unique highlights meant to attest to its unicity.

On the exterior, the car will be available in two different paint schemes, white with red accents, and silver with black accents. Regardless of the combination, signature stripes will highlight the doors of the car, while the trunk, hood, side mirrors, and A-pillars are painted in the accent color.

At the interior, the driver-oriented layout remains the same, only this time there are new materials involved: Alcantara for the special steering wheel, and suede for the seats.

The special edition will be available in four trim levels, starting with the base one and ending with the NISMO variant. Regardless of trim, the same 3.7-liter V6 engine will power them all with an output of 332 hp and paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic.

"The 370Z is a true icon for Nissan," said in a statement Ivan Espinosa, Nissan VP of planning. "This car has defined its segment for the past half-century. The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates the history of the model and its racing heritage, both of which have played a vital role in helping make Nissan what it is today."

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.
