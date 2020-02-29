2020 LEGO Creator Expert Fiat 500 Now Available to Order, Priced at $89.99

The Fiat 500 is one of the most unmistakable designs of the automotive world, and to this day, the original from the 1950s continues to fascinate kids and people from all walks of life. Predating the Mini Classic by two years, the Italian city car has been recreated for 2020 by Lego as a Creator set with 960 pieces in total.
Based on the 500F Legend from the 1960s, the model comes with an opening hood, luggage rack at the rear, and a trunk that includes the spare tire. Measuring more than 11 centimeters in height, nine in length, and 11 in width, LEGO says that the model “is an ideal build for any brick car collector or fan of Italian culture.”
The latest addition to the Creator Expert range is available to order at $89.99 in the United States and $129.99 in Canada. Also included in the set, the folding easel and color palette are joined by a painting of the Fiat 500F Legend outside of the Colosseum in Rome. It doesn’t get more Italian and artsy than that, alright!
Better still, the sunroof is completely functional and the interior is detailed to mirror that of the real deal. To mark the arrival of the Creator Expert Fiat 500, LEGO has also put together a life-sized model of the car with the help of 189,032 bricks. As per the Danish company, the build took 830 hours from start to finish.
Turning our attention to the iconic means of personal transportation, the F in 500F differentiates this car from the Lusso model that had a more modern cockpit and additional chrome garnish. From a mechanical standpoint, the two share the two-cylinder engine driving the rear wheels and four-speed manual gearbox.
Built until 1975, the original Cinquecento numbers 3,893,294 examples of the breed. Dante Giacosa is the man who designed the urban dweller, and he’s also responsible for the 600 and the front-engine, front-wheel-drive 128 small family car.
