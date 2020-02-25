This Ferris Bueller-Inspired Garage Will Dazzle You, Even Without a Ferrari 250

This Hover Bike Needs To Be In The Next Star Wars Movie

A video on the Mashable Facebook page resurfaced recently and got us thinking. It’s been 3 years since BMW Motorad partnered with LEGO Technics and made themselves a great PR campaign by building a cool looking “prototype” of a hoverbike , but somehow nobody mounted a propeller on that frame yet… 3 photos



In Hollywood however, this could be done more easily somehow. They would just use the green or blue screens for it and that’s about it. Of course the hard work would fall in to the hands of the VFX team, but I do believe they could handle it.



Why in a Star Wars movie? Well… Let’s face it, Tron was cool just because it had motorcycles in it, but other than that it was a bit… how to put this? Well, it sucked. Star Wars, however, has a good plot, all the scenes and the worlds make sense, and with that in mind, I guess that Endor at least, deserves an upgrade on those Speeder bikes. Maybe even replace the Barc Speeder as well with a pumped up version of this



One thing is for sure: It would be a gret pre-pre launch campaign. One example is the Harley-Davidson Livewire “teasing” the arrival of the bike in Marvel’s Age of Ultron back in 2015 (while



We will have to see and wait. Let’s just hope that we (ages above 35) will live to see the days of the flying motorcycles. That would be something…



Going back to the movies...



Imagine this...











