2020 Fiat 500 Hybrid, Panda Hybrid Pricing Announced

As you’re well aware, both the 500 and Panda city cars enter 2020 with a mild-hybrid powertrain option . The added complexity and improved fuel economy also translate to higher starting prices, namely €15,150 for the 500 Pop and €15,100 for the Panda City Cross. 53 photos



69 horsepower and 68 pound-feet may not sound like much, but don’t forget how small the 500 and Panda are. The 1.0-liter FireFly engine also knows how to switch off automatically at speeds below 30 km/h (19 mph) provided that the transmission is in neutral, coasting to save as much fuel as possible. A six-speed manual is your only option.



Compared to the 500 and Panda with the outgoing powerplat that displaces 1.2 liters, the mild-hybrid FireFly promises 30 percent fewer carbon-dioxide emissions of 88 and 89 grams per kilometers, respectively. In other words, the fuel economy stands at 5.3 and 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers, respectively. Over in the United Kingdom, make that 53.3 and 49.6 mpg.



Co-developed with Teksid, the crankcase is made from die-cast aluminum alloy with cast-iron cylinder liners to reduce start-up times while containing the engine’s weight to 77 kilograms. Fuel efficiency is also maximized by the bore/stroke ratio of 1.24 that reduces friction as well as the 10-millimeter offset of the connecting rod/crank device.



The belt-integrated starter generator assists the engine during acceleration, and under braking and deceleration, the regenerative system recovers energy back into the lithium-ion battery. In terms of go-faster credentials, neither model is a thriller in a straight line.



For the time being, Over in the United Kingdom, the Italian brand announced on-the-road prices of 12,665 and 13,855 pounds sterling, respectively. Both models share a 999-cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine that features 12-volt electrification, an 11-Ah battery, 70 PS, and 92 Nm of torque. It takes 13.8 seconds to get the 500 Hybrid from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) while the Panda Hybrid needs 14.7 seconds. Top speed, on the other hand, is rated at 225 (104) and 155 km/h (96 mph). For the time being, Fiat hasn't announced any plans for an automatic transmission option.

