Ferrari Testarossa "LEGO Vice" Looks Amazing, Manual Gearbox Works

Hi, Here is my latest commissioned model, the Ferrari Testarossa. This car has been a childhood memory for me. I remember seeing it for the first time and I was blown away by it. It is really special that I have had the chance to make one in LEGO. As usual I have tried to add as many authentic features as possible. Such as an independent suspension on all wheels, steering with Ackerman geometry, working steeringwheel and pop-up headlights. It also features a 5+R manual gearbox connected to a flat V12 fake engine. Also an openable hood, doors, trunk, adjsutable seats and a detailed engine bay & interior (with working glovebox) are included. #ferrari #legotechnic #lego #ferraritestarossa #jeroenottensdesign #ferrariitalia #ferraritestarossa #supercars #supercar #scalemodel #selfmade #legomodel #legocar

