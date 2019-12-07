Ferrari Testarossa "LEGO Vice" Looks Amazing, Manual Gearbox Works

Meanwhile, let's take a bit of time to discuss the fact that the 80s design of the Ferrari Testarossa, with its simple lines, makes it perfect for the plastic brick universe.
Perhaps the tires of this more than just a toy make for an element that doesn't look fitting, as their profile appears more fitting for an all-terrain adventure more than anything. However, front the front end lights, to the side air vents and the rear deck, this creation ticks all the right Prancing Horse boxes.
This MOC (My Own Creation) LEGO shenanigan is loaded with features. The list of functional items that will entertain anybody playing with the thing includes the pop-up headlights, the Ackerman geometry steering, the manual gearbox. The latter packs five forward ratios and a reverse gear.
Open the tiny doors of the thing and you'll find a functional glove box, but you can also store your stuff in the frunk. Oh, and if you're willing to check out that non-functional engine, you can lift the engine cover, with the bay promising to be worth the finger effort.
Jeroen Ottens is the name of the fan who build this contraption. However, you shouldn't call him an amateur. You see, according to the description on the man's website, he used to work for LEGO as a Technic designer, having now left the company to create custom kits.
Hi, Here is my latest commissioned model, the Ferrari Testarossa. This car has been a childhood memory for me. I remember seeing it for the first time and I was blown away by it. It is really special that I have had the chance to make one in LEGO. As usual I have tried to add as many authentic features as possible. Such as an independent suspension on all wheels, steering with Ackerman geometry, working steeringwheel and pop-up headlights. It also features a 5+R manual gearbox connected to a flat V12 fake engine. Also an openable hood, doors, trunk, adjsutable seats and a detailed engine bay & interior (with working glovebox) are included. #ferrari #legotechnic #lego #ferraritestarossa #jeroenottensdesign #ferrariitalia #ferraritestarossa #supercars #supercar #scalemodel #selfmade #legomodel #legocar