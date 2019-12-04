autoevolution

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Beats Disney to World’s Leading Theme Park Title

4 Dec 2019, 23:08 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
For the first time since it opened its doors in 2010, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized as World’s Leading Theme Park by the World Travel Awards, aka the Oscars of the travel and hospitality industry.
7 photos
Ferrari World Abu DhabiFerrari World Abu DhabiFerrari World Abu DhabiFerrari World Abu DhabiFerrari World Abu DhabiFerrari World Abu Dhabi
Disney may be the happiest place on earth, but it’s Ferrari World that’s “leading.” The ceremony where the large indoor theme park, home of the fastest roller-coaster in the world, was finally awarded the much coveted title took place at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, capital of Oman.

General manager Bianca Sammut was present at the festivities and accepted the accolade on behalf of Ferrari World, Breaking Travel News reports. “We are extremely excited and honored to take home an award from the respected World Travel Awards,” Sammut said.

“With Ferrari World Abu Dhabi celebrating its ten incredible years in 2020, being named as the World’s Leading Theme Park is proof that we continue to innovate and deliver the highest level of entertainment to guests looking for that Ferrari feeling,” Sammut added.

The winners were established by public voting. This means that they’re a clear reflection of popular taste and not determined by some committee that doesn’t know what the people like. As is the case of the actual Oscars, for instance.

Ferrari World is the first Ferrari-branded theme park and the place where the spirit of Ferrari is accessible to all visitors, regardless of their age. Kids and adults alike will find something fun to do, whether it’s karting or watching a movie, taking part in an immersive experience and simulators, or riding one of the now world-famous roller coasters, or even changing tires on an F1 car against the clock.

The highlight of the park is Formula Rossa, officially the world’s fastest roller-coaster, which sees riders accelerate from 0 to 150 mph in just 5 seconds, and ultimately experiencing a G-force of 4.8. How’s that for getting into the Ferrari spirit?

Flying Aces is another famous and record-breaking roller-coaster ride. Other thrilling experiences include Turbo Track, Karting Academy, Benno’s Great Race, Driving Experience, Junior Training Camp, and the Fiorano GT Challenge.

Ferrari Ferrari World Ferrari World abu dhabi theme park disney roller-coaster Formula Rossa
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
Latest car models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupePORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day