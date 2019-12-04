Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Beats Disney to World’s Leading Theme Park Title

Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging

For the first time since it opened its doors in 2010, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized as World’s Leading Theme Park by the World Travel Awards , aka the Oscars of the travel and hospitality industry. 7 photos



General manager Bianca Sammut was present at the festivities and accepted the accolade on behalf of Ferrari World,



“With Ferrari World Abu Dhabi celebrating its ten incredible years in 2020, being named as the World’s Leading Theme Park is proof that we continue to innovate and deliver the highest level of entertainment to guests looking for that Ferrari feeling,” Sammut added.



The winners were established by public voting. This means that they’re a clear reflection of popular taste and not determined by some committee that doesn’t know what the people like. As is the case of the actual Oscars, for instance.







The highlight of the park is Formula Rossa, officially the world’s fastest roller-coaster, which sees riders accelerate from 0 to 150 mph in just 5 seconds, and ultimately experiencing a G-force of 4.8. How’s that for getting into the Ferrari spirit?



Flying Aces is another famous and record-breaking roller-coaster ride. Other thrilling experiences include Turbo Track, Karting Academy, Benno’s Great Race, Driving Experience, Junior Training Camp, and the Fiorano GT Challenge.



