Mazda Miata Coupe Concept Looks Like a Japanese Ferrari

There are Mazda Miata lovers out there who consider that the RF is the ultimate example of the current ND generation. But what if you're not looking for a Retractable Fastback and wish to go for a proper coupe instead?
Well, the rendering sitting behind the screen delivers a pretty good answer to the question above, albeit one that remains in the virtual realm for now (more on this below). We're talking about an ND Mazda Miata Coupe, but you couldn't hold something against a non-car person looking at the contraption and expecting this to be a Ferrari.
No, really, there's a reasonable explanation for the Prancing Horse resemblance and it obviously involves the name behind the pixels. You see, the eye candy we have here comes from Andreas Van Speybroeck, a gear head who's a car designer at the Icona Design Group, working for the company's office in Turin, Italy (the other locations are Shanghai and Los Angeles).
The rear diffuser fitted to the car can handle the airflow without interfering with the sculpted lines of the machine, which might just talk about some form of revolution under the hood.
We obviously can't ignore the super-sized wheels of the rendering, a trick that is also used when big names like Lamborghini first introduce a car. For instance, here's the difference between the Aventador SVJ design sketches and the actual car.
Given the visual appeal of this rendering, it might just become an actual build, especially since people have no problem building extreme Miatas these days.
Sure, purists will hop aboard the anger train talking about the heresy that is the styling melange defining this Mazda. But we have to applaud the design for managing to please the eye without turning to other exaggerated elements other than the wheels, which is a rare feat these days.
