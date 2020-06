For starters, Land Rover has confirmed that a Defender with a dual-cab (think four doors) and a bed was initially considered. However, last fall, we got multiple reports talking about the delay, if not the demise of such a derivative.Instead, the Brits will stick to the also-planned Defender 130. This is set to maintain the same wheelbase as the 110 that's already on sale, but pack a larger rear overhang. To be more precise, the 130 is reported to measure 200.7 inches (5.1 meters) in length, in comparison to the 187.3 inches (4.758 meters) of the 110.As such, the rear cargo area of the expected future model should provide respectable hauling abilities. Keep in mind that the new Defender has moved upmarket, so, with or without a cover over the luggage compartment, we're not talking about the kind of machine you regularly see performing farm duties.Meanwhile, this pixel portrait, which comes from digital label J.B.Cars, is built on the Land Rover Defender 110, which makes for a hilariously compact open rear section, but can still be considered a step towards visualizing a 2020 Defender with a bed.Body style aside, the current turbo-four and turbocharged straight-six engines of the Landie should be joined by a plug-in hybrid version that will cater to the needs of the eco conscious, while a V8 version is also in the works.