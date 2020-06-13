Ford Mustang "F-150 Raptor" Pickup Rendered, Isn't Your Typical Off-Road Truck

As far sporty trucks with a fair bit of off-road capability go, the Blue Oval has this one in the bag with the F-150 Raptor. Right from the factory, you’re treated to electronically controlled Fox Live Valve shocks, 13 and 13.9 inches of suspension travel, a torque-on-demand transfer case, and Recaro seats.
Out on the trail, not even the Ram 1500 Rebel or the 2500 Power Wagon can tackle the F-150 Raptor’s best-in-class capability. However, it’s worth mentioning that Ford doesn’t sell the mid-sized Ranger Raptor in the U.S.
This gets us to the Bronco and Mustang sub-brands, which are to Ford what Galaxy is to Samsung, Big Mac to McDonald's, and Prius to Toyota. The Bronco has already been digitally imagined as a pickup truck, and now the time has come for the Mustang to receive the same treatment from a pixel artist.
Kleber Silva swapped the face of the 2020 model year GT Fastback onto the F-150 Raptor, three-bar lighting signature and everything, and the result is very interesting indeed. The F O R D lettering thrones over the upper grille while the go-faster racing stripe gives the SuperCab truck an even sportier look.
What looks a little out of place is the Mustang pony on the tailgate, right under the F O R D applique and in chrome instead of black plastic like the cladding on the wheel wells. There have been truck conversions of the original Mustang here and there, but the Blue Oval has never expressed interest in this body style because the F-Series is the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. since ‘77.
The introduction of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover utility vehicle shouldn’t get your hopes up either, nor the Mustang Hybrid for the S650 generation. There’s talk about an all-electric powertrain as well, but as mentioned beforehand, the Ford Motor Company has no reason to add a truck to the pony stable.
However, this rendering does present us with a “what if” of sorts. What if the F-150 Raptor had the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 instead of the hi-po EcoBoost V6? A supercharging kit from Ford Performance would have taken the horsepower and torque beyond the figures of the twin-turbo six, yet Ford didn’t make it happen because the Eco Bee is more frugal than the eight-cylinder engine.
