2020 Kia XCeed to Use Carmaker’s First Fully-Digital Instrument Cluster

Promised as one of the "most technologically advanced compact cars" on the market, the new Kia XCeed urban crossover will be unveiled in full on June 25. Until then, we first got a glimpse of the car's body last week and now we get to see for the first time a shot of the interior.



The screen provides a resolution of 1920x720-pixels and includes the speedometer and tachometer dials. The two digital dials in the cluster that show vehicle and engine speeds are fitted to either side of a multi-function display.



This display can be controlled via the multi-function steering wheel and shows everything from navigation directions to audio information, phone calls and contacts. Diagnostics alerts, pop-up notifications and cues from the car’s Driver Attention Warning system are also shown here.



The sad thing is this technology will not be fitted as standard on the car, but will be available as an option, depending on the market and vehicle trim. It is used to replace the 3.8-inch mono-LCD or 4.2-inch color TFT LCD screens used until recently in other Kia cars.



“Boasting a wide range of features, particularly on higher-specification models, this cluster will play an important role in displaying critical information to the driver in a clear, unobtrusive way,” said in a statement Kia Europe’s COO Emilio Herrera.



“It will be adapted for other Kia models in future, as we seek new ways to display useful and critical information to drivers on-the-move.”



