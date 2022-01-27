2020 Kia Cadenza Rear Windows May Operate Unexpectedly, Recall Issued

On December 7th, the Product Quality department issued a report describing a customer complaint of the rear power windows in his Cadenza opening without command while parked and over the course of several hours. Instead of blaming ghosts, Kia decided to investigate.
On January 13th, safety experts concluded the ability to operate the rear windows from the driver’s master switch after the ignition is turned off and a front door is opened. This condition goes against the operability requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 118, which is why Kia North America subsequently decided to recall a handful of Cadenzas.
The automaker isn’t aware of any injuries, fatalities, crashes, or fires.
Precisely 451 units of the Cadenza need to be fixed, 2020 models that were produced between April 1st, 2020 and October 15th, 2020 at the company’s Hwasung assembly plant. Speaking of which, the front-wheel-drive sedan is known as the K7 in South Korea. Oh, and by the way, the Cadenza was discontinued from the U.S. lineup after the 2020 model year.
Manufactured by South Korea-based Yura Corporation, the instrument panel junction box assembly that governs rear window operation will be reflashed with restrictive software. Customers who already paid for the repair from their own pockets will be reimbursed by Kia North America.
Dealer notification is planned to begin on March 2nd according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Customers, on the other hand, will have to wait for their notification until March 8th.
Originally priced at $38,885 before options and taxes, the Cadenza takes its mojo from a 3.3-liter DOHC direct-injected V6 engine that develops 290 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute. Torque isn’t too shabby either at 253 pound-feet (343 Nm) at 5,200 revolutions per minute, but nevertheless, the Cadenza had to be phased out due to increasing demand for crossovers, body-on-frame sport utility vehicles, and pickup trucks.
