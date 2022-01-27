Cizeta V16T Would Come Back Thanks to Italian Entrepreneur

We do not blame you if you have never heard about the Cizeta V16T. This supercar was presented in late 1988, which is just a while ago for some car enthusiasts but definitely last century for a majority. Designed by Marcello Gandini, the supercar maker had only around ten cars produced (the numbers are not precise), but that may change soon, as Carsales.com.au reports.
An Italian entrepreneur who lives in Frankfurt is planning to bring not only the brand back to life but also the V16T. Antonio Mandelli imports luxury Italian cars to Germany. He would have told a group of enthusiasts that the prototype for the new Cizeta is already running and even showed them the image above.
To create the second-generation V16T, Mandelli would have asked Gandini for endorsement before officially announcing the project. That implies that the famous designer did not participate in the project this time. Considering what Gandini said about the new Lamborghini Countach, asking for his blessing is a wise move, even if he would probably argue that the new Cizeta should be an entirely new car.
Mandelli has other plans. According to Carsales.com.au, he wants to use a revised version of the original V16 that powered the original car, which shows some reverence and nostalgia involved in the process. With four turbochargers, the mill used to deliver 540 hp, enough to make it accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in around 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 328 kph (204 mph).
A quad-turbo 6-liter V16 engine with modern technology and materials would easily beat 1,000 hp. Another improvement to the original car is that it does not have a tubular frame. Instead, the new Cizeta V16T will use a carbon-fiber structure.
After our colleagues at Carsales.com.au broke the news, we will try to contact Mandelli and Gandini to learn more about the new plans for Cizeta. If everything goes as planned, the V16T may be only the first step for this brand to have the success it did not enjoy when Claudio Zampolli created it.
