2020 Hyundai Venue Aims To Replace the Accent Hatchback In the U.S.

Slotting underneath the Kona, the 2020 Hyundai Venue looks like a combination between the subcompact crossover and Santa Fe. The indirect successor to the Accent hatchback in the United States will go on sale in this part of the world in the fourth quarter of the year, and pricing should be within the reach of many.
5.1 inches shorter and 1.2 inches narrower than the Kona, the Venue looks chunky on the outside thanks to Kia Soul-esque boxiness and a wheel-tire combination that fills up the arches rather nicely. Featuring a 3.2-inch shorter wheelbase, the Venue loses 2.7 cubic feet of interior volume to the Kona.
The cabin is borderline boring as opposed to the exterior design, but then again, what did you expect at this price point and in this segment? A 1.6-liter engine that relies on natural aspiration is your only option, coming as standard with a six-speed manual. A CVT can be had too, and combined fuel economy is estimated at 33 miles to the gallon.
Two-tone schemes are available too, and customers are treated to plenty of color options for the exterior. The black A-, B-, and C-pillars give the impression of a floating roof while the roof rails help the Venue bring the point home as far as crossovers are concerned.
Black plastic cladding, split headlights, 8.0-inch infotainment, 3.5-inch info display in the instrument cluster, there’s a lot to like given the size of the Venue and front-wheel-drive vehicle architecture. Order the newcomer in Denim, and even the cabin is plushed up in denim cloth and leatherette.
On the safety front, Hyundai makes a case for driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic warning, blind spot collision warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision assist. In addition to the Gamma 1.6, the Venue hasn’t been confirmed with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric options.
“The all-new Venue might be small in size, but it’s big on practicality and personality,” explains Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning at Hyundai Motor America. “Its bold and unique character sets it apart from other SUVs on the market, offering a unique, entry-level vehicle for those consumers seeking savvy design with an abundance of standard safety, technology, and connectivity features.”
