Veloster N Begins Testing With Dual-Clutch Transmission, i30 N Getting One Too

Hyundai N is rapidly becoming too big to ignore. The i30 N is fun for a lot less money than a Golf GTI. The Veloster N doesn't seem to have quite the same impact in America, but an automatic option could help.

3 photos



The hot hatch is hot, but it might also be your only car, and dealing with a heavy sports clutch on the morning commute is not ideal. This spy video shows the Veloster N beginning testing for its DCT gearbox switch. We could have sworn there was also an i30 N prototype, but we can't find it.



In any case, Hyundai never hid the fact that it was going to offer a twin-clutch.



In case you're wondering, it's developed in-house, unlike many European gearboxes that come either from Getrag, Aisin or ZF. Will having one extra gear over the Golf GTI make a difference? We'd argue that a six-speed DCT might have actually been better for the 0 to 100 km/h sprint, but the fuel economy benefits are undeniable.



Both engine options should be offered with the twin-clutch. The base 2-liter turbo makes 250 HP , while the Performance option brings you 275 HP, a LSD , bigger wheels and Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. This applies to both the Veloster and the i30 N, obviously including the Fastback. Hyundai undeniably has more N projects coming, with rumors targeting crossovers like the Kona and Tucson.



