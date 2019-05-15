autoevolution

2020 Hyundai Elantra Drops Manual for Forte's Intelligent Variable Transmission

15 May 2019
James May recently argued that it's no longer important to know how to drive a manual, and Hyundai seems to agree. As fewer and fewer of its customers were ordering one, the Korean automaker dropped it from the 2020 Elantra lineup.
So you can say goodbye to the manual. Auto journalists will tell you there's nothing more exciting than an affordable compact sedan with a stick. But that's not true, not when you're just commuting from work, contemplating how you've turned into a slave of the man.

Last year, the Elantra got a big refresh which helps with your depression. I mean, how can you be upset after looking at a car with triangles for headlights, right? The 2020 model year is cosmetically the same, but learned a few tricks form its new brother, the Kia Forte.

More specifically, it's powered by the same 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine matched to what the Koreans call an Intelligent Variable Transmission or IVT for short. Don't call it a CVT, because it's kind of not the same thing.

While other manufacturers typically use a push belt in their continuously variable transmissions, this needs to be replaced often and can create reliability issues. But the IVT has a chain, which also helps with the droning sound.

In Sport mode, the IVT is able to keep revs in the power band and enhance throttle responses. It's also more efficient than the old 6-speed automatic, as the Elantra SE is now rated at 35 mpg combined. The higher grades like SEL, Value Edition and Limited all return 34 mpg combined. The price for these models ranges from $18,950 to $23,800.

However, the 2020 Elantra is still available in other flavors. There's the 1.4-liter turbo with 128 dubbed Eco, which has a new engine start/stop system. Also, you can have the combo of a 201-hp 1.6-liter turbo and a 7-speed DCT in the $22,800 Elantra Sport.

Other 2020 updates include auto climate control, a 3.5-inch TFT and SmartSense all being offered as standard. This last feature bundles together Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning.
