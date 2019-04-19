2020 Hyundai Venue Looking to Replace Hatchbacks

AWD

We've seen a similar setup from Volkswagen in Europe. As crossovers are beginning to dominate sales, one way for automakers to diversify their range is to have cheap and premium units. The Kona is like the T-Roc that America doesn't get, available with "big" engines and. Meanwhile, the Venue is like the T-Cross, trading cost for refinement.When the Venue goes on sale, it's only going to be available with a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that makes about 120-hp and gets around 33mpg when fitted with the optional, the IVT from the Forte and Soul.Looking at the crossover in New York, we think that the proportions are pretty bad, like a car with dwarfism. It's got the same rugged front as the Palisade, but on a pony-sized body. But it replaces the Accent, and that wasn't a looker either. For the record, the Venue is 5.1 inches shorter and 1.2 inches narrower than the Kona, but the boxy body is 0.6 of an inch taller.This particular show car has a lot of features that won't be offered on the base car. For example, the standard rear brakes will be drums and the headlights will come with regular bulbs. These 17-inch wheels still look small, so the normal 15-inch ones are almost intolerable. The upside is that because it uses simpler rear suspension, the Venue has about the same trunk space as the Kona.The interior is typical of funky crossovers, and Hyundai has actually done a lot to keep it from looking cheap. The faux leather, fabric, and dashboard can all be had in a deep shade of blue. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are both standard, but only the second grade up comes with the necessary safety systems.