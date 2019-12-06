2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Hits the Dyno, Impresses at the Drag Strip

There’s nothing quite like a pony car turned into a muscle car by none other than the manufacturer. This is exactly the status of the Shelby GT500 in the S550 Mustang lineup, and the Predator V8 engine’s performance beggars belief.
760 horsepower, 625 pound-feet of torque, ultra-quick gear changes thanks to a dual-clutch transmission, the supercharger’s wine, and the bellow of a cross-plane V8 can be yours for the rather prohibitive price of $73,995 including freight. Choose a few options here and there, and the grand total can soar to $100k.
The question is, how does the Shelby GT500 with the Predator V8 put the suck-squeeze-bang-blow down onto the blacktop? Speed Phenom on YouTube took his car to the dyno, a bone-stock example of the breed that ran 705 horsepower at the rear wheels. In other words, parasitic loss is at a minimum and chances are that Ford may have underrated the official specifications by a teeny-tiny margin.
Speaking of stats, the Blue Oval claims the Shelby GT500 weighs in at 4,225 pounds. The base curb weight of the automaker has been verified by Speed Phenom as well, and with the rear seats installed, his car tips the scales at 4,080 pounds. Better still, dropping the curb weight to 4,000 pounds can be easily done.
Last, but certainly not least, Ford has estimated the quarter-mile run at 10.7 seconds with the right options. The YouTuber’s car managed to hit 132.96 mph in 10.655 seconds, blasting the automaker’s official rating. But wait, there’s more! Back in October 2019, REVan Evan passed at 133 mph in 10.61 seconds at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida in a bone-stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
Make no mistake about it, the Gee-Tee-Five-Hundred is a no-nonsense machine for both the road and the track.
“So why would I choose it over a Hellcat Redeye?” The answer to that question is pretty simple. Handling-wise, the ‘Stang will run rings around the heavier Challenger and its less sophisticated suspension setup.
