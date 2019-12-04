2020 Ford Kuga Priced in the UK, Zetec Trim Level Starts at GBP 23,995

More on this:

1 2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale Is No Crossover, Thankfully It's Luxurious

2 Ford Prepares for Bronco Launch with Related Merchandise Bonanza on Amazon

3 First Ford Focus RS Wagon Conversion Comes With Drifting AWD

4 Chief Engineer Suggests Ford Mustang EV Pony Car Will Eventually Happen

5 Ford Ranger Raptor Police Car Ready for the Chase with Baja Desert Race Mode