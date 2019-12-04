autoevolution

2020 Ford Kuga Priced in the UK, Zetec Trim Level Starts at GBP 23,995

4 Dec 2019
Known as the Escape in the United States, the Kuga for Europe is now available to order. Redesigned from the ground up for the 2020 model year, the compact crossover has been announced with a suggested retail price of 23,995 pounds sterling in the United Kingdom.
Zetec is the name of the entry-level grade, and FordPass Connect comes standard with wireless charging, plenty of safety equipment, cruise control, and so forth. Based on the Titanium trim, the First Edition is a bit pricier at 28,145 for B&O premium audio, front and rearview cameras, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition. If you want the plug-in hybrid, make that 33,995 on the road.

Those pounds sterling can also buy you the 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel with 190 PS, but the PHEV is the better pick thanks to 35 miles of all-electric driving range. A 14.4-kWh battery juices up the e-motor while the 2.5-liter Atkinson engine up front promises to be extremely efficient. Ford of Europe continues to publish the NEDC figures instead of the far more realistic WLTP, but nevertheless, the ratings are 201 miles to the gallon and CO2 emissions of 26 grams per kilometer.

First Editions in the UK can be specified as Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line X models. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is arguably the most important highlight of the cockpit, along with the panoramic roof of the range-topping grade. A hands-free power tailgate and 19-inch alloy wheels are also featured as standard given the rather prohibitive price point of the Kuga ST-Line X.

“The all-new Ford Kuga is our first passenger vehicle to offer plug-in hybrid technology, alongside a full lineup of other options to give our customers a comprehensive engine choice,” commented Lisa Brankin, passenger vehicle director at Ford of Britain. “Matched with a contemporary design, advanced technology, driver assistance, and safety features, the all-new Kuga represents the best in one package.”

PR showboating aside, the compact crossover has recently been tested by the Euro NCAP for safety. As expected of an all-new vehicle riding on an all-new platform, the Kuga received the full five-star rating.
