2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale Is No Crossover, Thankfully It's Luxurious

Quite a number of automakers have a habit of jacking up front-driven hatchbacks, and a few of them even have the nerve to refer to these vehicles as crossovers. The Focus Active is far from one, yet there’s a lot to like about the Active X Vignale trim level introduced for the 2020 model year.
As the name implies, the higher ground clearance of the Active intertwines with the plushness of the Vignale into a cohesive package. All-wheel drive still isn’t available, but then again, the Focus was never meant to be an off-road weekend warrior. On the other hand, the C2 vehicle architecture underpinning the compact hatchback will be utilized by the Baby Bronco.
17-inch alloy wheels, contrasting roof and mirror covers painted in black, LED headlamps, a specific grille up front, plastic cladding on the wheel arches, satin-effect garnish for the splash shield’s front lip, the makeover is pretty much successful and predictable at the same time. What comes as extremely cheeky is how the pixel artist responsible for touching up the sole photograph of the Active X Vignale has written 808 ATV on the license plate.
808 might represent his love for acid house pioneers 808 State and the Roland TR-808 drum machine. ATV is the cheeky part, meaning all-terrain vehicle. Say what? Ford of Europe certainly has a sense of humor…
LED headlamps, exclusive leather upholstery in the cabin, Active Park Assist as standard, a head-up display, the list of features goes on and on and on. “From the five-door model to the wagon, from Active to ST, there is no wider choice offered to customers in the segment,” declared Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service at the American automaker’s European division. “And all models come with great design and technology.”
Speaking of technology, Ford has re-confirmed the introduction of the EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain for 2020. The 48-volt electrical system is actually a mild hybrid, not a full-on hybrid such as the Toyota Prius. Nevertheless, the Focus with this engine option is one of 14 electrified models that Ford will introduce in the Old Continent by the end of 2020 for the 2021 model year.
More than a quarter of a million Focus models from the current generation were sold since June 2018, and the year-to-date sales are also strong. No fewer than 194,700 examples were sold as of the end of October, an encouraging result given the ever-increasing demand for crossovers.
